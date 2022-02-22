The Prime Minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “completely torn up international law” by his actions in Ukraine and there will now be an “immediate package of economic sanctions”
He added: “I’m afraid all the evidence is that President Putin is indeed bent on a full scale invasion of the Ukraine, the overrunning, the subjugation of an independent, sovereign European country and I think, let’s be absolutely clear, that will be absolutely catastrophic.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine, after recognising them as independent states.
Footage released overnight appeared to show Russian military vehicles heading towards the Ukrainian border.
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 12:44
Stock markets tumbled worldwide and oil prices soared to their highest level for seven years after Russia ordered troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine.
Brent crude surged to its highest level since September 2014, reaching 99.5 US dollars a barrel at one stage due to fears over disruption to supplies, with Moscow’s actions set to prompt new sanctions from governments worldwide on Russia.
The UK Government is preparing to unveil sanctions on key Russian figures and businesses after President Vladimir Putin recognised two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states and began moving in troops and tanks for “peacekeeping” duties in Donetsk and Luhansk.
The Foreign Office has summoned the Russian ambassador for a meeting on Tuesday amid the crisis in Ukraine, Downing Street said.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Russia’s ambassador Andrei Kelin had been summoned “to explain Russia’s violation of international law and disregard of Ukraine’s sovereignty”.
“We are imposing severe sanctions in response,” she added.
Mr Kelin was meeting the senior official at the Foreign Office, permanent under-secretary Sir Philip Barton.
The Foreign Office is sending “rapid deployment teams” to countries neighbouring Ukraine to assist British nationals who cross over the border, Downing Street said.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said teams were being deployed to Poland, Moldova, Lithuania and Slovakia to provide consular support.
Downing Street said the UK would be prepared to “go further” with sanctions “should Russia choose to proceed with further aggression” towards Ukraine.
Asked if it was time for a “full panoply” of sanctions, or if there was still time for a “graduated approach”, Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “I’m not going to get into full details of what the Prime Minister will rightly set out to the House.
“He said this morning this would be the first barrage of sanctions, which gives you… an idea of what we will be setting out, and obviously we stand ready to go further should Russia choose to proceed with further aggression.”
The Foreign Office is increasing the support available to help Britons leave Ukraine.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “The safety and security of British nationals in Ukraine is our top priority.
“All Brits should leave now via commercial routes while they are still available.
“We are bolstering our teams in the region to support British people as they leave and once they have crossed the border.”
Germany has ordered the withdrawal of a key document needed for certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia