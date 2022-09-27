Jupiter Moon Could Support Life: NASA spacecraft will probe the moon’s crust and see if it’s suitable for life
Water trapped underneath the icy crust of Jupiter’s moon ‘Europa’ may be able to sustain life and NASA’s spacecraft ‘Juno’ is nearby and going to investigate - here’s what you should know.
NASA reports that the ice-covered oceans of Europa - a moon of Jupiter which is currently the closest it has been to Earth in 59 years - could host alien life.
NASA believes that its “rock-hard” icy crust covers a “huge, salty, liquid ocean” beneath.
Here’s everything you should know about Jupiter’s moon, whether it could host life and if other planets in our solar system could do the same.