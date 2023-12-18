Jimmy Lai has been behind bars for more than 1,100 days

The trial of Jimmy Lai, the 76-year-old former editor of Hong Kong news outlet Apple Daily, has begun on Monday at the West Kowloon Law Courts in Hong Kong.

Mr Lai has been behind bars for more than 1,100 days – since December 31, 2020.

What is Jimmy Lai on trial for?



Mr Lai is a businessman who founded Apple Daily and its parent company Next Digital, a Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper and media outlet forcibly shut by the government in December 2020.

He faces three charges of “foreign collusion” along with a separate charge of “sedition”. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mr Lai, who holds British citizenship, is already serving concurrent sentences on charges of attending “unauthorised” pro-democracy protests and allegations of fraud.

He also earlier served a 20-month prison sentence for participating in peaceful protests in 2019 and 2020, including lighting a candle to commemorate the Tiananmen Square Massacre – something that is now banned in Hong Kong.

His trial, which has been condemned as a “sham” by his supporters and human rights groups, is expected to last 80 days.

Why is he thought to have broken the law in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong is officially part of China, since the handover from Britain in 1997. It is meant to enjoy more freedoms than mainland China, but it has been claimed these freedoms have been eroded in recent years.

In 2019, millions of Hong Kong citizens took to the streets to protest a proposed Bill that would allow Hong Kong authorities to extradite suspected criminals to mainland China. Meanwhile, in July 2020, China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong, which allows it to take action against anyone it believes could be deemed a threat to “national security”.

Certain elements of freedom of speech have been claimed to have been scrapped under the new system.

Before his arrest, Mr Lai, who has been repeatedly refused bail and has not been given consular access, despite holding British citizenship, had been one of the most prominent supporters of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement.

Founded 28 years ago, Apple Daily’s offices were raided in 2021 following allegations that several of its articles had breached a controversial national security law. A columnist was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces, while the paper’s executives were also arrested at their homes. Apple Daily’s management subsequently decided to close the paper to protect staff.

What has the international reaction been to Mr Lai’s situation?

There have been calls from around the world for Mr Lai to be released.

Foreign secretary Lord Cameron said: “I urge the Chinese authorities to repeal the National Security Law and end the prosecution of all individuals charged under it. I call on the Hong Kong authorities to end their prosecution and release Jimmy Lai.”

Matthew Miller, spokesperson for US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said: “We strongly condemn the National Security Law prosecution of pro-democracy advocate and media owner Jimmy Lai. The trial is a stark example of Beijing and Hong Kong authorities’ attack on the freedoms of press and speech in Hong Kong.”

Mr Lai’s detainment has also been criticised by multiple non-governmental organisations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Freedom House.

Mark Sabah, director of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation (CFHK Foundation), which was set up after Mr Lai’s arrest, said: “This show trial will be another nail in the coffin of Hong Kong as a free and open society. Jimmy Lai should be immediately released, and all charges should be dropped.

"All political prisoners, who have been detained for defending their freedom and way of life should also be released. The CFHK Foundation stands firmly with Jimmy Lai and we will continue to speak out against injustice and in favour of free media, democracy and rule of law.”