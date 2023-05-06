The First lady entered Westminster Abbey to represent the US while President Joe Biden stayed at home.
Dr Biden was wearing blue while her grand daughter Finnegan Biden wore yellow, representing the colours on the flag of Ukraine in a powerful statement.
The first lady has flown to the UK to represent her husband, US President Joe Biden, at the service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
She is being joined on the trip by granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who accompanied Mrs Biden to No 10 on Friday.
Yesterday, Dr Biden joined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife for an afternoon exploring veterans’ affairs and education before attending the coronation.
Mrs Biden and Akshata Murty met veterans taking part in a boxing session at Downing Street on Friday.
Ms Murty then accompanied Mrs Biden, who is a professor at a community college in the US, to speak with primary school pupils in central London.