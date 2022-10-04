Japan takes shelter as North Korea fires ballistic missile

The Japanese prime minister's office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.

Residents in Hakkaido were told to evacuate buildings and shelter in the first such alert in five years. Trains were suspended until the government issued a second statement that the missile had landed in the sea and the all clear was given.

Tensions have been increasing in the region as North Korea carried out tests on various weapons amid a stalling of nuclear diplomacy. The UN prohibits North Korea from testing ballistic and nuclear weapons.

A United Nations Command soldier and South Korean soldiers walk in the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarized Zone in the truce village of Panmunjom. North Korea fired a mid-range ballistic missile on October 4, which flew over Japan, Seoul and Tokyo said, a significant escalation as Pyongyang ramps up its record-breaking weapons-testing blitz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the most significant missile test by North Korea since January, when it fired the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile capable of reaching the US territory of Guam.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that "the firing, which followed a recent series of launches by North Korea, is a reckless act and I strongly condemn it". He added he will call a National Security Council meeting to discuss the situation.

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there have been no immediate reports of damage reported after the North's missile launch. He said the missile landed in waters outside the country's exclusive economic zone after a 22-minute flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it also detected the launch of what it called a ballistic missile that was fired from the North's northern inland area. It said the South Korean military has bolstered its surveillance and is maintaining its readiness in close coordination with the United States.

Residents fear that the move could signal an escalation of tensions with North Korea.