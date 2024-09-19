Hassan Nasrallah said the attacks which saw pagers and walkie talkies explode “violated all red lines”

Israel has launched airstrikes on southern Lebanon as the leader of Hezbollah proclaimed explosions in thousands of pagers and walkie talkies which killed dozens of people to be “a declaration of war”.

The strikes came after Hezbollah fired a new barrage of drones into northern Israel, where air raid sirens were heard on Thursday afternoon. Eyewitnesses said Israeli fighter jets could be heard over the Lebanese capital, Beirut, as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered his speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad