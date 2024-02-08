Israel rejects Hamas ceasefire proposals as US kills Iran-backed militia leader in Baghdad

A US drone strike has hit a car in the Iraqi capital, killing three members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia including a high-ranking commander.

The strike follows tensions in the region and days after the US military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for a drone strike that killed three US troops in Jordan in late January.

The US has blamed the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a broad coalition of Iran-backed militias, for the Jordan attack and officials have said they suspect Kataib Hezbollah in particular of leading it.

People watch as a vehicle that was hit by a drone strike, reportedly killing three people including a leader of a pro-Iran group, is carried away in Baghdad.

He vowed to press ahead with Israel’s war against Hamas, now in its fifth month, until achieving “absolute victory”.

“Surrendering to Hamas’s delusional demands that we heard now not only won’t lead to freeing the captives, it will just invite another massacre,” Mr Netanyahu said in a televised evening news conference.

“We are on the way to an absolute victory,” he said, adding that the operation would last months, not years. “There is no other solution.”

He made the comments shortly after meeting US secretary of state Antony Blinken, who has been travelling around the region in the hope of securing a ceasefire agreement.

Hamas laid out a detailed, three-phase plan to unfold over four-and-a-half months, responding to a proposal drawn up by the United States, Israel, Qatar and Egypt.

The plan stipulates that all hostages would be released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, including senior militants, and an end to the war.

The US Iraq strike occurred on a main road in the Mashtal neighbourhood in eastern Baghdad.

Security forces closed off the heavily guarded Green Zone, where a number of diplomatic compounds are located, amid calls for protesters to storm the US embassy.

A US official said that a senior Kataib Hezbollah commander was targeted in the strike.