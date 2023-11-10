Israel-Gaza war: Kelvingrove Museum shut to new visitors due to pro-Palestine protest

Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow has been the scene of a protest linked to Israel’s attacks on Gaza

One of Glasgow’s biggest museums has been closed while a pro-Palestine demonstration takes place.

A sit-in was staged on Friday afternoon at Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery by protesters from the group Arts Workers for Palestine Scotland, which is calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Police are in attendance at the scene.

Kelvingrove usually attracts more than a million visitors each year.

No attendees are being allowed into the museum while the demonstration takes place.

Protesters can be seen bearing placards and carrying Palestinian flags, and have been shouting “Free Palestine”. They arrived at the museum about 1pm as people were gathering for the organ recital in the main lobby.

A statement issued by the group to The National said: “We stand here today, reading aloud the names of the 7,028 murdered in Gaza as a protest against the dehumanisation of the Palestinian people.

“We know that many more have been brutally murdered since this list was released with the death toll now rising beyond 10,000 people.