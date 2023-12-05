Israel-Gaza: 'There is no safe place in Gaza', warns humanitarian organisations, as Israel moves assault to the south

The United Nations has warned there is “no safe place” in Gaza as the Israeli military moves its assault into southern Gaza – where citizens had been told to flee to from the south of the country.

The United Nations organisation responsible for refugees in Palestine, UNRWA, says 600,000 people are going to be pushed to the city of Rafah, on the Egyptian border with Gaza, by the latest evacuation instructions, three days after a week-long truce expired.

Representatives on the ground say conditions have created a "textbook formula for epidemics and a public health disaster", while another UN official said it was possible an even more hellish scenario was about to unfold – one in which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond.

Palestinians, including many displaced from other areas in the Gaza Strip, walk through a main square in Rafah near the border with Egypt.

Humanitarian groups have said they have run out of tents to give people forced to flee from their homes or other refugee camps, while thousands of people are temporarily living in areas where there are no toilets.

The southern city of Khan Younis has been partially evacuated, with thousands of people taking to the main road south, towards Rafah.

Rafah, which has previously been spared the worst of the Israeli bombardments, is usually home to around 280,000 people. Humanitarian organisations have warned it does not have the facilities to cope with up to three times its population.

UNRWA said: “We have said it repeatedly. We are saying it again. No place is safe in Gaza. The level of human suffering is intolerable. The resumption of the military operation and its expansion further in southern Gaza is repeating horrors from past weeks.”

Thomas White, director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza, said the aid organisation was handing out its last 300 tents to refugees and warned that the infrastructure in southern Gaza can not cope.

"Thousands without shelter living in the open. Exposure will take lives,” he said. "The water and sanitation infrastructure for 280K people in Rafah will not even come close to providing for an internally displaced population that could reach a million people.”

He warned the humanitarian situation “worsens by the hour”.

“The roads leading south towards Rafah are clogged with cars and donkey carts packed with people and their meagre possessions,” he said.

Unicef spokesman James Elder, who was in Gaza until earlier this week, said the Israeli military was dropping leaflets with QR codes that "open a map guiding Gazans to safer areas". However, communications networks have been shut off intermittently, while many people do not have a working phone due to a lack of electricity.

He described the "safe zones" as a "dangerous false narrative".

"These are tiny patches of barren land. They have no water, no facilities, no shelter from the cold, no sanitation,” he said. "If you are going to forcibly evacuate people you cannot send hundreds of thousands people to places where there is no water and no toilets. I genuinely mean no toilets. Every corner I had turned to, there was another 5,000 people who would appear overnight. They don’t have a single toilet, they don’t have a drop of water."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation, said Israel had told WHO it should remove its supplies from its medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations “will put it beyond use”.

"We appeal to Israel to withdraw the order, and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities.”

Israel announced a 90 minute “tactical pause” in its assault of he area surrounding Rafah on Tuesday afternoon, to allow aid into the territory.

"A local tactical pause will take effect today in the Rafah area until 14:00, for the purpose of allowing the entrance of further humanitarian aid," it said on X.

More aid has been able to access the territory than before the ceasefire. It is estimated around 100 lorryloads of aid have entered Gaza via the Rafah crossing on each of the past two days, however humanitarian organisations are struggling to access certain areas to distribute essential supplies.