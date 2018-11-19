Israel ban social media after ex-Celtic star’s pro-Arab post

Israel have launched a self-imposed ban on posting social media posts after ex-Celtic star Beram Kayal caused an internal storm in their camp.

READ MORE - The 10 best Scottish Premiership signings of the season so far

Israel's midfielder Beram Kayal vies against Guatemala defender Wilson Pineda during their friendly encounter on Thursday. Picture: AFP/Getty

The Israelis warmed up for their showdown in Scotland with a 7-0 romp against Guatemala at home last week.

After the game, Brighton midfielder Kayal posted a picture on Instagram, later deleted, of the seven Arab players in the Israel squad with the caption ‘The Bosses.’

But that sparked a major row in the Israeli squad, who have suffered from serious political and religious divisions before between their Arab players and the rest of the group.

Kayal’s post prompted a hastily-arranged team meeting before the squad flew to Glasgow and Guangzhou midfielder Eran Zahavi revealed they have now agreed to have a social media black-out until after the game.

He said: “Beram Kayal and the rest of the Arab players in the squad made it very clear to us there was no bad intentions meant when he posted that.

“We had a conversation and we all agreed the most important thing is the team’s success.

“We don’t want to create a media circus about this and have agreed to not post anything until after the game in Scotland.”