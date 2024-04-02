A car used by US-based aid group World Central Kitchen, that was hit by an Israeli strike (Photo by AFP)

The deaths of aid workers in Gaza are “completely unacceptable”, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said, as he called on Israel to explain what happened in the airstrike.

Three British nationals were among those killed, alongside an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian.

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter

Lord Cameron said he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, to stress the need for “major changes” to ensure the safety of aid workers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “shocked and saddened” by the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers were on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted the aid workers were killed by an “unintended strike” by Israeli forces.

The Israeli leader, who is recovering from hernia surgery carried out at the weekend, said Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had “unintentionally” hit the van in which staff from WCK were travelling.

Speaking in Hebrew in a video message, he said: "Unfortunately, in the last 24 hours there was a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip.

"It happens in war, we check it to the end, we are in contact with the governments, and we will do everything so that this thing does not happen again."

The convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian food aid taken to Gaza on the maritime route, WCK said.

The aid workers reportedly travelled in two armoured cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft-skin vehicle and said it had shared its location with the IDF.

WCK immediately suspended operations in the region, while Cypriot officials said ships are turning back from Gaza with around 240 tons of undelivered aid following the strike.

Cyprus has played a key role in trying to establish a maritime aid corridor to Gaza from its port city of Larnaca.

However, Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides said that more aid could be shipped to Gaza from Cyprus before the end of the month.

A floating pier off the besieged territory’s coastline built by the US is set to be completed and the Cypriot president confirmed that aid deliveries will continue.

Mr Sunak told broadcasters during a visit to the north east of England: “We are asking Israel to investigate what happened urgently, because clearly there are questions that need to be answered.”

Mr Sunak added: “My thoughts are with their friends and family.

“They are doing fantastic work bringing alleviation to the suffering that many are experiencing in Gaza. They should be praised and commended for what they are doing.

“They need to be allowed to do that work unhindered and it is incumbent on Israel to make sure they can do that.”

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) “expressed the deepest condolences” to the families of the aid workers, and said it had spoken to WCK founder Jose Anders.

Humanitarian organisation the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said the operation to recover the seven bodies took “several hours”.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “In a challenging operation spanning several hours, teams from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society successfully recovered the bodies of the seven World Central Kitchen employees this morning.

“They were targeted by Israeli occupation forces yesterday evening while travelling in vehicles owned by the kitchen in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

“Two of the bodies were initially missing, but were later located and retrieved by the PRCS teams.

“Subsequently, all seven bodies were transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah and then to Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in preparation for their evacuation through the Rafah border crossing.”

WCK chief executive Erin Gore said the attack was “unforgivable” and said the charity had temporarily suspended its operations in Gaza.

She said: “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organisations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war.

“This is unforgivable. I am heartbroken and appalled that we – World Central Kitchen and the world – lost beautiful lives today because of a targeted attack by the IDF.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer described the attack as “horrifying”.

He said: “Humanitarian workers put their lives in danger to serve others. Their deaths are outrageous and unacceptable – and it is not the first time aid workers have come under fire in Israel’s campaign. International law must be upheld and humanitarian workers must be protected so that they can deliver the aid that is so desperately needed.

“This war must stop now. Far too many innocent people have died in this conflict and more than a million are facing starvation. Labour repeats our call for an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages and full humanitarian access into Gaza.”

Alicia Kearns, chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said there must be a “thorough and swift” investigation into the incident.

She added: “There is also still no explanation for the bombing of the Medical Aid for Palestine complex in a safe zone, which had also been deconflicted directly with the IDF in January, which four British doctors fortunately survived.

“Humanitarian agencies must be given the assurances they need that their people will be protected.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to 44-year-old Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom, who was among the dead, while the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said reports that a Polish national died are “credible”.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government said a new proposal for a Gaza truce and hostage release has been drafted and given to Hamas by negotiators in Cairo.