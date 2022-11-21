Two well-known Iranian actors who removed their headscarves in public have been arrested as protests continue to sweep the country.

Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi have been detained after prosecutors said they were investigating their “provocative” social media posts.

Demonstrations have taken place across Iran since September after a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died after being arrested by the “modesty police” allegedly on the grounds that her hijab was not being worn properly. The death of Ms Amini, who was on a trip to the capital, Tehran, to see family, caused outrage across Iran, with many protests targeted at the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has ruled the country since 1989.

On Saturday, award-winning actor Ms Ghaziani, 52, published a video on Instagram of her removing her hijab. “Maybe this will be my last post,” she wrote.

Iranian actress Hengameh Ghaziani at a film festival in Tehran in 2016. Ms Ghaziani who in a video removed her headscarf in public in an apparent act of defiance, was arrested for inciting and supporting the "riots" official news agency IRNA said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with the Iranian people until my last breath.”

She then faced the camera without speaking and turned around, twisting her hair into a ponytail. She has also written on her Instagram account that the government “will be recorded in history as a child-killing regime” – referencing a report from the Iran Human Rights Group, which has said that at least 378 people have died in the past two months during the state crackdown on demonstrations, including 47 children.

Iranian state news agency IRNA described her as supporting “disruptions” when it reported on her arrest.

Ms Ghaziani has won many awards for her performances, including two Crystal Simorgh, a Hafez Award and an Iran Cinema Celebration Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Riahi was later arrested as part of the same investigation, IRNA said. The actor, who has appeared in a string of award-winning movies and is also known for her charitable work, did not wear a headscarf during an interview with the London-based Iran International TV in September, during which she expressed support for protesters.

Meanwhile, the head of Iran’s boxing federation, Hossein Soori, said he would not return home from a tournament in Spain.