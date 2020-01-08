Iran plane crash: Three Brits dead after passenger aircraft crashes with over 170 on board

Three Brits have died after a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed moments after take off from Iran, officials in Kyiv have confirmed.

All 180 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 flight from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran to Kyiv were killed on Wednesday morning.

Iranian state television said the crash was because of mechanical issues. Picture: Getty

Iranian state television said the crash was because of mechanical issues.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) said its flight from Tehran to Kyiv disappeared from radar just a "few minutes" after taking off from Tehran International Airport.

In a statement on its website, the Ukrainian national carrier said its staff were "clarifying the exact number" of passengers on board the flight, which took off 6.10am local time (2.40am UK) on Wednesday.

The company said: "According to preliminary data, there were 167 passengers and nine crew members on board. UIA representatives are currently clarifying the exact number of passengers on board.

Iranian state television said the crash was because of mechanical issues. Picture: Getty

"Passenger lists will be posted on the airline's website after final confirmation of their presence on board of the aircraft.

"The airline expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the air crash and will do everything possible to support the relatives of the victims."



More to follow...