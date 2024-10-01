Iran launches barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel as conflict escalates

Residents ordered to stay close to bomb shelters as Tehran retaliates for raids on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Iran launched dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday night as months of fighting with Tehran’s proxies Hezbollah and Hamas escalated into a wider regional regional conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Israel ordered residents to remain close to bomb shelters as air raid sirens sounded across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iran said it had launched the missile strike in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week. A statement also made reference to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Tehran in July.

The strikes came as Israeli police said six people had been killed in a shooting incident in Tel Aviv.

A series of window-shaking explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem, though it was not immediately clear whether the sounds were from missiles landing or being intercepted by Israeli defences, or both.

Projectiles are intercepted by Israel above Tel Aviv as air raid sirens sound a day after the army launched ground operations into southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions. | AFP via Getty Images

Israel and the United States have warned there would be severe consequences in the event of an attack on Israel from Iran, which backs the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari released a video statement saying “the air defence system is fully operational, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary, even at this moment”.

Soon after, a series of explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem.

It was not immediately known if they were interceptions or incoming missiles landing. The explosions near Jerusalem were so loud that windows shook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The orders to shelter in place were sent to Israelis’ mobile phones and announced on national television.

TV stations reported sirens in parts of Jerusalem as well as central Israel.

The alerts were sounded after a day of rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon, and as Israel said it had begun limited ground operations in southern Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire pounded southern Lebanese villages where people were ordered to evacuate, and Hezbollah militants responded by firing a barrage of rockets into Israel.

There was no immediate word on casualties as fighting intensified and concerns of a wider regional war grew.

A senior White House official warned of “severe consequences” should Iran launch a ballistic missile against Israel.

US ships and aircraft are positioned in the region to assist Israel in the event of an attack from Iran.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also warned of consequences if Iran fired missiles into Israel.

He urged the public to stay close to sheltered areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Iranian strike could be widespread. Following Home Front Command guidelines can save lives,” he said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday afternoon and “condemned Iran’s attack on Israel in the strongest terms”, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The attack on Israel “began during the leader’s conversation,” the spokesperson said. In the same call, Sir Keir also “underlined the importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon”.

A Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday evening: “The Prime Minister spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon, and they discussed the escalating situation across the Middle East.

“The Prime Minister condemned Iran’s attack on Israel today in the strongest terms, which began during the leaders’ conversation, and expressed the UK’s steadfast commitment to Israeli security and the protection of civilians.

“During the call, the Prime Minister also underlined the importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon to allow space for a political solution in line with UNSC Resolution 1701. The Prime Minister also raised the situation in Gaza and the importance of a ceasefire and action to bring home the hostages.”

Sir Keir also spoke to King Abdullah of Jordan about the “urgent need for a ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza”.

A Downing Street spokesperson said that “the leaders began by underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza. They both called for de-escalation to prevent the extreme humanitarian situation from worsening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Prime Minister said he will work alongside partners and do everything possible to push for de-escalation and push for a diplomatic solution.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Britons in Lebanon were warned that the UK cannot guarantee getting them out quickly if the “febrile and fragile” situation deteriorates.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged British nationals in Lebanon to leave via commercial flights or on a UK chartered plane due to depart on Wednesday, warning that the airport in Beirut could be closed if fighting continues.

Speaking to broadcasters at the Foreign Office, Mr Lammy said: “I have warned and cautioned now for months that we have seen, in previous crises between Israel and Lebanon, the airport close, and we cannot guarantee that we will be able to get people out in speedy fashion.

“And of course, this is now turning into a very, very concerning situation on the ground.”

Iran launched an unprecedented direct attack on Israel in April, but few of its projectiles reached their targets.

Many were shot down by a US-led coalition, while others apparently failed at launch or crashed in flight.

While Hezbollah denied Israeli troops had entered Lebanon, the Israeli army announced it had also carried out dozens of ground raids into southern Lebanon going back nearly a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Israel released video footage purporting to show its soldiers operating in homes and tunnels where Hezbollah kept weapons.

If true, it would be another humiliating blow for Iran-backed Hezbollah, the most powerful armed group in the Middle East.

Hezbollah has been reeling from weeks of targeted strikes that killed Nasrallah and several of his top commanders.

On Tuesday morning, Israel warned people to evacuate to the north of the Awali River, some 36 miles from the border and much farther than the Litani River, which marks the northern edge of a UN-declared zone intended to serve as a buffer between Israel and Hezbollah after their 2006 war.

The military statements indicated Israel might focus its ground operation on the narrow strip along the border, rather than launching a larger invasion aimed at destroying Hezbollah, as it has attempted in Gaza against Hamas.