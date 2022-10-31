Users of the social media app around the world have reported being unable to access their profiles and instead are being shown a message saying their account has been suspended from the platform for 30 days.

The service status monitoring website DownDetector has recorded thousands of users reporting the problem – with UK users also impacted. In a tweet from the official Instagram Communications account, the Meta-owned company said: “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account.

“We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience.”

Instagram is down for many users.

