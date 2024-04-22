In pictures: More than 60,000 evacuated from their homes in "once a century" China flooding

Heavy rains have caused severe flooding in the south of China, forcing 60,000 people to be evacuated from their homes.

Three people have died so far and 11 are missing in the province of Guangdong, according to Chinese state media, which described it as a "once a century" flooding event.

Authorities say they are closely monitoring "dangerously high" water levels in the region.

Schools have been shut in three areas and flights were cancelled and delayed at Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou.

Heavy rains are due to continue in Guangdong province and coastal areas of neighbouring Fujian until at least Tuesday.

It has been estimated that the flooding will cost local authorities at least 140.6m yuan (£15.7m).

Social media videos showed buildings collapsing as flood waters breached river banks and spread into towns and cities. Rescuers have worked using lifeboats to evacuate people from their homes/

1 . This picture shows fallen trees atop a car following heavy rains in Qingyuan city, in China's southern Guangdong province on April 22, 2024. Heavy rain has descended upon the vast southern province of Guangdong in recent days, swelling rivers and raising fears of severe flooding that state media said could be of the sort only "seen around once a century". (Photo by AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images) Trees fall on a car following heavy rains in Qingyuan city, in China's southern Guangdong province. Photo: STR Photo Sales

2 . Flood waters breach banks of river in southern China A cyclist peddles past flood waters near a river in Qingyuan City. Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . TOPSHOT - This aerial photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a general view of flooded buildings and streets after heavy rains in Qingyuan city, in China's southern Guangdong province. (Photo by CNS / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STRSTR/CNS/AFP via Getty Images) Buildings and streets are flooded after heavy rains in Qingyuan city. Photo: STRSTR Photo Sales

4 . Submerged streets A street is submerged after heavy rains in Qingyuan City. Photo: STR Photo Sales