Iceland volcano: Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula. What will this mean for travellers?

Iceland has seen a wave of seismic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula in recent weeks

A long-expected volcanic eruption in Iceland has finally begun, over a month after more than 1,000 residents were evacuated from their homes amid a flurry of seismic activity.

Lava is pouring from a two mile-long crack in the earth’s surface near the town of Grindavik, in a more powerful eruption than others which have occurred on the Reykjanes peninsula in the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland’s civil protection and emergency management, told the Icelandic public broadcaster RUV: “The magma flow seems to be at least a hundred cubic meters per second, maybe more.

A local resident watches smoke billow as the lava from an volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula 3 km north of Grindavik, western Iceland, coloured the night sky orange.

“So this would be considered a big eruption in this area at least.”

In November, police evacuated the town of Grindavik after strong seismic activity in the area damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption.

The eruption occurred shortly after 10pm on Monday night following a “swarm” of earthquakes, coming as something of a surprise to local authorities who had said just hours earlier that, pending a final risk assessment, residents of Grindavik may be allowed to return home in time for Christmas. For the past two weeks, residents have been allowed to enter Grindavík between 7am and 9am but are not allowed to stay overnight. The area has been fully evacuated again since the volcanic eruption.

The Blue Lagoon, Iceland’s biggest tourist attraction, closed again on Tuesday, just days after it partially reopened following almost a month of being shuttered due to the evacuation.

In a statement, the attraction said: “A volcanic eruption commenced in Sundhnúkagígar on the evening of December 18. As a result, we have temporarily closed our facilities in Svartsengi. All guests with confirmed bookings in the upcoming days will be contacted.

“We will continue to monitor the progress and maintain close communication with the authorities, prioritizing safety and well-being. Sundhnúkagígar is a known volcanic area east of Blue Lagoon and north of Grindavík.”

Iceland sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic and averages an eruption every four to five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and grounded flights across Europe for days because of fears ash could damage airplane engines.

Iceland’s foreign minister, Bjarne Benediktsson said on X that there are “no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland and international flight corridors remain open”.