Cooled lava reaches the outskirts of a on evacuated fishing town on May 23, 2024, at Grindavik, Iceland. There have been a series of eruptions in the country's Reykjanes Peninsula since last autumn, causing extensive damage and the evacuation of the town of Grindavik. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

It’s the latest in a series of eruptions that has led to closures and evacuations.

A volcano in one of Iceland’s most highly populated regions has erupted for the fifth time in six months.

A new fissure has opened up near Sundhnuksgigar on the Reykjanes peninsula today (Wednesday, May 29), with the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) saying it is over 1.5 miles in length and continuing to grow.

Videos from the scene shows molten rock spewing up to a height of around 50 metres and dense plumes of smoke.

Here’s what we know about what is happening so far.

What have been the immediate results of the eruption?

The majority of the 4,000 residents of the town that is closest to the fissure - Grindavik - were permanently evacuated last November after earthquake activity indicated eruptions were imminent. In January an eruption saw molten lava flow onto the streets of the town, engulfing three houses in the process. Further eruptions arrived in February and March.

Some residents are understood to have returned but officials have once again carried out a full evacuation today given the renewed risk.

The famous Blue Lagoon gethermal spa, which is located on the Reykjanes peninsula, has been closed until further notice.

The National Police Commissioner said it had put the Civil Defense on “an emergency footing”.

Are flights being affected by the latest eruption?

At the moment there is no indication that flights are being affected by the eruption, with the Keflavik international airport "open and operating in the usual way" according to airport operator Isavia.

Have volcanic eruptions impacted flights in the past?

Volcanic activity can have a major impact on air travel. A major eruption of the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajokull in April 2010 caused massive disruption to flights between Europe and North America. A huge amount of ash ejected into the air meant flying was impossible, leading to over 100,000 flights being cancelled over eight days.

Is it safe to travel to Iceland at the moment?

Other than being advised to stay away from the area surrounding the eruption, there is no reason currentky not to travel to Iceland. No countries have issued no-travel advice to flights and holidays will go ahead as planned.

Why are there so many eruptions at the moment and will it keep happening?

Iceland is covered in active volcanoes thanks to its location sitting on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, the boundary between two of the largest tectonic plates on the planet (you can even walk through a section of the boundary if you go there on holiday).