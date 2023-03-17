All Sections
ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin because of his actions in Ukraine.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:29 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:38 GMT

The international criminal court in The Hague has issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and his children’s rights commissioner Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova.

The court said in a statement that Mr Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued a warrant on Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children.”

According to reports ICC judges considered issuing secret warrants but decided that making them public could “contribute to the prevention of the further commission of crimes”.

Moscow have already stated that they do not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC.

This is a breaking story, more follows