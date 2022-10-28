Husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi violently assaulted after break-in at their home

A spokesman for Ms Pelosi confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and Paul Pelosi, 82, is in hospital.

Drew Hammill issued a statement on behalf of the US house speaker: "Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr Pelosi.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, in 2019.

"Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.

"The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."