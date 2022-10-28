Husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi violently assaulted after break-in at their home
US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is in hospital after being “violently assaulted” during a home break-in, but is expected to fully recover, officials said.
A spokesman for Ms Pelosi confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and Paul Pelosi, 82, is in hospital.
Drew Hammill issued a statement on behalf of the US house speaker: "Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr Pelosi.
"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.
"Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.
"The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."
In May Mr Pelosi was convicted of drink driving following his involvement in a crash.