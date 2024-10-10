Described by President Joe Biden as “the storm of the century” it brought winds of up to 120mph and life-threatening storm surges and flooding.
It came less than two weeks after the category four Hurricane Helen hit the north of the state.
Here are 12 pictures of the scenes as the storm hit.
1. Under water
Water-flooded streets are seen after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Fort Myers, Florida. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Surveying the damage
People watch water-flooded streets after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Going nowhere
A vehicule is stranded on a water-flooded street in Brandon, Florida. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Deserted
A woman in a wheelchair makes her way along a downtown sidewalk in Tampa, Florida. | Getty Images