Streets in Florida were left underwater after Hurricane Milton came ashore on Thursday.Streets in Florida were left underwater after Hurricane Milton came ashore on Thursday.
Streets in Florida were left underwater after Hurricane Milton came ashore on Thursday. | Getty Images

Hurricane Milton: 12 pictures of devastation across Florida as millions left without power and streets flooded

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 10th Oct 2024, 09:04 BST

The second hurricane to hit Florida in just 12 days has slammed into the American state’s west coast.

More than two million homes are without power in Florida after Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday night.

Described by President Joe Biden as “the storm of the century” it brought winds of up to 120mph and life-threatening storm surges and flooding.

It came less than two weeks after the category four Hurricane Helen hit the north of the state.

Here are 12 pictures of the scenes as the storm hit.

Water-flooded streets are seen after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Fort Myers, Florida.

1. Under water

Water-flooded streets are seen after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Fort Myers, Florida. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
People watch water-flooded streets after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida.

2. Surveying the damage

People watch water-flooded streets after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
A vehicule is stranded on a water-flooded street in Brandon, Florida.

3. Going nowhere

A vehicule is stranded on a water-flooded street in Brandon, Florida. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
A woman in a wheelchair makes her way along a downtown sidewalk in Tampa, Florida.

4. Deserted

A woman in a wheelchair makes her way along a downtown sidewalk in Tampa, Florida. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Florida
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice