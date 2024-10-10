More than two million homes are without power in Florida after Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday night.

Described by President Joe Biden as “the storm of the century” it brought winds of up to 120mph and life-threatening storm surges and flooding.

It came less than two weeks after the category four Hurricane Helen hit the north of the state.

Here are 12 pictures of the scenes as the storm hit.

1 . Under water Water-flooded streets are seen after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Fort Myers, Florida.

2 . Surveying the damage People watch water-flooded streets after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida.

3 . Going nowhere A vehicule is stranded on a water-flooded street in Brandon, Florida.

4 . Deserted A woman in a wheelchair makes her way along a downtown sidewalk in Tampa, Florida.