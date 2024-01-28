Humza Yousaf vows Scotland has not paused funding to allegation-hit United Nations Gaza aid agency
First minister Humza Yousaf has insisted Scotland is not pausing funding for United Nations Palestinian relief agency UNRWA – despite an international row over allegations that members of staff from the organisation were involved in the 7 October attacks on Israel.
Eight countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands as well as the UK Government, have said they will halt funding to the agency, which was set up 74 years ago to provide relief to all refugees resulting from the 1948 Palestine War.
Mr Yousaf, whose parents-in-law were trapped in Gaza for almost a month after Israel’s retaliatory attacks put the territory under blockade, took to Twitter to clarify the Scottish Government’s position.
“To be clear, @scotgov has not paused or withdrawn aid to @UNRWA,” he wrote on X.
“We have previously provided as much as we can within our financial constraints. We will always seek to do more where we can & urge others to continue to provide aid to the people of Gaza.”
In November, after a meeting between Mr Yousaf and UNWRA officials in Edinburgh, the Scottish Government pledged a further £250,000 to UNRWA’s flash appeal for Gaza, taking the total funding from Scotland to £750,000.
UN secretary general Antonio Gueterres appealed to nations which have withdrawn funding for UNRWA to reconsider, saying the money was critical to continue crucial services for Gazans.
Israel told the agency late last week that it believes some UNRWA staff were involved in the deadly Hamas attacks on its soil.
Mr Guterres said in a statement issued this morning that an investigation by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) had been immediately activated.
He said: “Any UN employee involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.
"Meanwhile, two million civilians in Gaza depend on critical aid from UNRWA for daily survival but UNRWA’s current funding will not allow it to meet all requirements to support them in February. While I understand their concerns – I was myself horrified by these accusations - I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations.”
He said nine out of twelve suspects believed to have been involved in the attacks had been identified and fired from their posts, while one is confirmed dead, and the identity of the two others is being clarified.
