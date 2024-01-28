Humza Yousaf vows Scotland has not paused funding to allegation-hit United Nations Gaza aid agency

First minister Humza Yousaf has insisted Scotland is not pausing funding for United Nations Palestinian relief agency UNRWA – despite an international row over allegations that members of staff from the organisation were involved in the 7 October attacks on Israel.

Eight countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands as well as the UK Government, have said they will halt funding to the agency, which was set up 74 years ago to provide relief to all refugees resulting from the 1948 Palestine War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Yousaf, whose parents-in-law were trapped in Gaza for almost a month after Israel’s retaliatory attacks put the territory under blockade, took to Twitter to clarify the Scottish Government’s position.

Marc Lassouaoui, UNRWA Senior Manager Outreach Europe and Director of the UNRWA Representative Office for Europe Ms Marta Lorenzo, with first minister Humza Yousaf in Edinburgh in November.

“To be clear, @scotgov has not paused or withdrawn aid to @UNRWA,” he wrote on X.

“We have previously provided as much as we can within our financial constraints. We will always seek to do more where we can & urge others to continue to provide aid to the people of Gaza.”

UN secretary general Antonio Gueterres appealed to nations which have withdrawn funding for UNRWA to reconsider, saying the money was critical to continue crucial services for Gazans.

Israel told the agency late last week that it believes some UNRWA staff were involved in the deadly Hamas attacks on its soil.

Mr Guterres said in a statement issued this morning that an investigation by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) had been immediately activated.

He said: “Any UN employee involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Meanwhile, two million civilians in Gaza depend on critical aid from UNRWA for daily survival but UNRWA’s current funding will not allow it to meet all requirements to support them in February. While I understand their concerns – I was myself horrified by these accusations - I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations.”