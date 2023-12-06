How Scottish charities will use £2 million 'loss and damage' fund unveiled at COP28

Scottish charities have detailed how people suffering the effects of climate change in the global south will benefit from a “loss and damage” fund announced by First Minister Humza Yousaf at COP28.

Mr Yousaf unveiled the funding as the global sum committed to addressing loss and damage, which helps countries react and adapt to long-term impacts of the rapid global warming and the changing climate, reaches over $650 million [£517m].

A total of four Scotland-based organisations – SCIAF, Oxfam, Christian Aid and Tearfund – will all receive £250,000 each to fund projects in Zambia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Fire fighters inspect damages caused by heavy rain which led to flood homes in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Christian Aid, which has been awarded £250,000 for communities impacted by loss and damage in Dasenach, in southern Ethiopia, said it would carry out repairs to damaged infrastructure, re-training and job creation projects, as well as offering psychosocial support for communities feeling traumatised and a veterinary programme to boost the health of livestock. Meanwhile, SCIAF will address both economic and non-economic issues in communities in Zambia, which have suffered from both recent flooding and prolonged drought, both associated with climate change.

A spokeswoman for Christian Aid said: “The funding we’ve received from the Scottish Government will address some of the devastating impacts of climate-induced loss and damage in Ethiopia. Yet again the communities in Dasenach in South Omo find themselves submerged after heavy rains caused rivers to burst. This cycle of relentless and devastating extreme weather is destroying crops, livestock, homes and infrastructure.”

Oxfam will use the funding in Kenya to support communities impacted by prolonged, climate-induced drought and flash floods, as well as to reduce the risk of conflict. The Scottish Government’s funds will be used to repair and restore critical water systems damaged due to overuse during drought periods and used by up to 3,800 households, The money will also provide up to 300 households with cash to help families get back on their feet by addressing damaged or lost livelihoods, including women who are at risk of, or have survived, gender-based violence.

Tearfund’s project in Pakistan will support female livestock and poultry farmers in the Punjab, as well as farmers recovering from the ongoing impact of the huge floods.

Sebastian Tiah, interim country director of Oxfam in Kenya, said: “With countries from around the world currently locked in critical climate conversations at the UN’s climate conference COP28, we hope that the Scottish Government’s pioneering funding to enable and support communities to address loss and damage inspires similar action from other governments.”

