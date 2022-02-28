Ukraine-Russia crisis: How can I help to support Ukrainians during the conflict?

Here are the ways you can help from home.

– Donate to relevant charities

If you’re able to afford it, donating money to various charities will go a long way to supporting those on the ground.

Volunteers at the Klub Orla Bialego (White Eagle Club) in Balham, south London, sift through donations made by members of the public. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Unicef executive director Catherine M Russell said in a statement: “Unicef is working across eastern Ukraine to scale up life-saving programmes for children. This includes trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas; prepositioning health, hygiene and emergency education supplies as close as possible to communities near the line of contact; and working with municipalities to ensure there is immediate help for children and families in need. Unicef-supported mobile teams are also providing psychosocial care to children traumatised by the chronic insecurity.”

High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said the UN Refugee Agency was “working with the authorities, UN and other partners in Ukraine and is ready to provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary and possible”. Donate here: donate.unrefugees.org.uk

The British Red Cross has launched an urgent appeal to help Ukraine – you can send your money here: donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal

Finally, head to United Help Ukraine (unitedhelpukraine.org) to support a charity focused on providing humanitarian aid to those in need, as well as raising awareness of the conflict.

– Write to your MP

Writing a letter to your local MP can help urge the UK Government to do more to help the nation during the conflict.

To find your MP, visit the UK Parliament website on www.members.parliament.uk/members/Commons and type in your postcode or address.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that immediate family members will be able to join Ukrainians settled in the UK following a relaxation of visa requirements, while Mr Wallace has hinted further measures could be announced soon.

– Support local journalism

The fact we’re so up to date with what’s happening in Ukraine is largely down to the tireless work of journalists reporting on the ground.

To help them continue this crucial work, follow the news from local sources such as The Kyiv Independent (kyivindependent.com – you can also donate on its website) and The New Voice of Ukraine (english.nv.ua).

Educating yourself on the history and nuances of the crisis from respected sources before speaking about it online will help tackle disinformation.

– Join a peace protest

This might not seem as direct a way to help Ukrainians as, for example, donating money, but it could still have a big impact.

Joining a peace protest is a public way of showing your support for the people of Ukraine, and putting pressure on those in powerful positions to help those affected.

– Donate items locally

Donation points are being set up locally across the UK to help collect items for new arrivals moving from Ukraine to other nations.

According to reports, Leeds Polish Catholic Centre in West Yorkshire collected items such as blankets, clothes, toilet rolls, nappies and toothbrushes over the weekend while the White Eagle Club in south west London also received goods for refugees.

Volunteers are also needed to help sort through the items and pack them up to send them overseas.