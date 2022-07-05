At least six people were killed and 30 wounded after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park in suburban Chicago, sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers, and children on bicycles fleeing in terror. The suspect remained on the loose for hours after the incident as authorities scoured the area and police surrounded a home listed as his possible address.

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration. Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers - some visibly bloodied - fleeing. They left a trail of abandoned items that showed everyday life suddenly, violently disrupted: A half-eaten bag of potato chips; a box of chocolate cookies spilled onto the grass; a child's Chicago Cubs cap.

"It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said at a news conference. "I'm furious because it does not have to be this way... while we celebrate the Fourth of July just once a year, mass shootings have become a weekly - yes, weekly - American tradition."

The United States has the highest number of mass shootings than any other country in the world, sparking passionate debate about gun laws and what to do to prevent such tragedies. Here’s a look at how many mass shootings have taken place in America so far in 2022.

How many mass shootings in America 2022?

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the Highland Park shooting is the 15th mass killing of 2022 and the 11th mass shooting of the holiday weekend alone. As of July 5th 2022, there have been 309 mass shootings in the United States.

Empty chairs and an American flag blanket lie on the ground after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park. Photo: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh.

A mass shooting is defined as an incident where four or more people are shot. So far this year, the numbers average out to 11 mass shootings per week. 2021 saw a total of 692 mass shootings throughout the year.

Full list of mass shootings in America 2022

Looking back over the first half of 2022, here is a full list of the mass shootings that have taken place in America this year, organised by month:

- January: 41 mass shootings, 59 dead, 128 wounded

February: 43 mass shootings, 40 dead, 174 wounded

March: 52 mass shootings, 47 dead, 217 wounded

April: 66 mass shootings, 75 dead, 271 wounded

May: 67 mass shootings, 87 dead, 324 wounded

June: 68 mass shootings, 78 dead, 275 wounded

These numbers accumulate to a total of 386 people dead and 1,389 people wounded.