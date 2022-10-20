What makes a country a country?

A country is defined as any area of land that acts as its own independent political unit functioning under its own government. According to the 1933 Montevideo Convention, there are four criteria that must be met to qualify as a country: the region must encompass a defined area of land, have a ‘permanent’ population, possess a government and this government should be able to interact with other states.

Although this seems reasonably attainable, this instantly disqualifies many places that are widely considered countries but aren’t on a technicality e.g., Kosovo.

Officially it is reported that there are 195 countries in the world today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many countries are in the world in 2022?

According to Worldometer there are 195 countries in the world as of 2022. However, of these 195 countries there are two that are not member states of the United Nations. These countries are the State of Palestine and the Holy See which as exceptions are referred to as “non-member observer states” but they are still regarded as countries.

Where are those countries located?

Of the 195 countries officially recognised by international organisations like the United Nations, this is where they are located:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taiwan (Left) and Kosovo (Right) are two examples of exclusions from the United Nations' list of recognised countries.

Africa: 54 countries

Asia: 48 countries

Europe:44 countries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latin America (& the Caribbean): 33 countries

Oceania: 14 countries

Northern America: 2 countries

Which country has the largest population?

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a 2022 report by the United Nations the global population could reach 8 billion soon and India will surpass China as the world’s most populous country. Currently, the World Population Review tells us that the Earth’s top ten most populated countries are as follows:

China (1,425,864,003)

India (1,420,140,269)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indonesia (276,042,375)

Pakistan (276,042,375)

Nigeria (220,138,535)

Brazil (215,612,375)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bangladesh (171,729,755)

Russia (144,701,591)

Mexico (127,797,533)

Which countries aren’t recognised by the United Nations?

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many examples of so-called ‘sovereign states’ that are not recognised by the United Nations as countries. For example, Taiwan is widely considered a country and even recognised by the US as such despite the UN controversially stating that it is represented by the People’s Republic of China. Critics suggest that this move by the UN was done as a form of appeasement to China.

There are also places like the Cook Islands and Niue which are recognised for having “full treaty-making capacity” independent of New Zealand however they are still not considered member states.