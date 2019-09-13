Hollywood star Felicity Huffman jailed over college admissions scandal

Have your say

Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in a college admissions scandal.

The Desperate Housewives star admitted to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s exam answers secretly corrected in 2017.

She must also do 250 hours of community service and pay a fine. Huffman pleaded guilty to mail and honest services fraud in May.

Parents and athletic coaches were among 50 people charged in the scheme.

“I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges and universities impacted by my actions,” Huffman told the Boston court.