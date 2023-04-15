Historic bridge linking Scotland and England to reopen after £10.5 million renovation

It is thought to be the oldest vehicle suspension bridge in the world still in operation and links Scotland and England.

A worker walks across the Union Chain Bridge which is set to officially reopen next week. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

Now the Union Chain Bridge, which spans from the Scottish Borders to Northumberland, is to reopen early next week following a £10.5 million overhaul.

The 137 metre bridge, which dates from 1820 and crosses the River Tweed four miles upstream of Berwick-upon-Tweed, was dismantled in October 2020 as part of a £10.5 million overhaul.

The 200-year-old structure was a major draw for bridge enthusiasts and other visitors to the area when it was last in operation.

A drone shot of the Union Chain Bridge ahead of its re-opening following two years of works. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

A funding package for repairs, which followed serious concerns about its condition, was put together by local authorities on both sides of the border, Museums Northumberland and the community group Friends of the Union Chain Bridge. The rescue package, which included £3.14m from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, came seven years after a proposal to close the bridge because of a lack of funds to maintain it, at which time it was placed on Historic England's Heritage at Risk register.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “The re-opening will be a fabulous moment for everyone involved with this hugely technical and inspiring project – to finally see this famous structure in all its glory as it was over 200 years ago.

“This bridge stands as a testament to both cross-border and wider partnership working and shows what can be achieved when everyone is pulling in the same direction.”

He added: "It’s a glorious bridge and I’m sure will be a huge draw to tourists from the UK and abroad, as well as providing a much-needed day to day connection for local communities on both sides of the border.”

The Union Chain Bridge was designed by an English Royal Navy officer, Captain Samuel Brown. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

Two years ago, organisers of the project called for people to submit items representing their memories of the bridge to include in time capsules which were to be buried on both sides of the structure.

The Union Chain Bridge was built by retired naval captain Samuel Brown and completed in 1820. It cost about £7,700 to construct and replaced a "perilous ford" further downstream.

Although work on Thomas Telford's Menai Bridge in Wales started before it, the Union Bridge was completed first, making it the longest iron suspension bridge in the world when it opened.

Hundreds of spectators - including civil engineers Robert Stevenson and John Rennie - turned out to see its opening.

Until the 1970s it existed with little maintenance but the entire deck was replaced in 1974. The bridge was closed to motor vehicles for several months during 2007 due to one of the bridge hangers breaking and in December 2008 the bridge was closed to traffic as a result of a landslide.

Until 1885, tolls were charged for crossing the bridge; the toll cottage, at the English end, was demolished in 1955.