The image from photographer Sergei Supinsky shows an abandoned doll next to a car riddled with bullets in Irpin, just north of Kyiv.

Russian forces stepped up the pressure on the city with the northwest suburbs of the capital, including Irpin and Bucha, enduring days of heavy bombardment while Russian armoured vehicles are advancing on the northeastern edge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the capital was “ready to fight” branding it a “city under siege.”

He added: “Kyiv will stand until the end.”

In an update on Saturday morning, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said fighting to the north-west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv continued, with the bulk of Russian ground forces now about 25 kilometres from its centre.

Elements of the large Russian column north of Kyiv have dispersed which the MoD said is likely to support an attempt by the aggressors to encircle the city.

This photograph shows an abandoned doll next to a car riddled with bullets in Irpin, north of Kyiv. - Russian forces stepped up the pressure on Kyiv on March 12, 2022. Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)