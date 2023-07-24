Campaigner and climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained amid a protest in the Swedish city of Malmo last month

Climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear in court after being charged with disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden.

She and other activists were detained after stopping traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malmo on June 19, local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported.

Thunberg, who will appear in court on Monday, was charged after refusing to comply with police orders to leave the scene during the protest, said Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin and a statement from prosecutors.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Picture: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the newspaper the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.