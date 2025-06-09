Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was on board the yacht Madleen when the vessel was detailed by Israeli authorities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up

Israeli forces stopped a Gaza-bound aid boat and detained Greta Thunberg among 12 activists who were on board early on Monday.

The move enforced a long-standing blockade of the Palestinian territory that has been tightened during the war with Hamas.

The activists on board the Madleen had set out to protest against Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip and its restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, both of which have put the territory of some two million Palestinians at risk of famine.

Greta Thunberg, who was on board the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, has been detained. | PA

The Palestinian foreign ministry called for protection of the activists’ safety, as a statement issued on behalf of Ms Thunberg claimed those on board the vessel had been “kidnapped”.

Greta Thunberg ‘kidnapped’ claims

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which had organised the voyage, said the activists were “kidnapped by Israeli forces” while trying to deliver desperately needed aid to the territory.

“The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo, including baby formula, food and medical supplies, confiscated,” it said in a statement.

The coalition said the ship was seized in international waters some 120 miles from Gaza.

What has Israel’s Foreign Ministry said?

Israel’s Foreign Ministry cast the voyage as a public relations stunt, saying in a post on X “the ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel”.

It said the passengers would return to their home countries and the aid would be delivered to Gaza through established channels.

The boat was expected to arrive at the Israeli port of Ashdod later on Monday. It later circulated footage of what appeared to be Israeli military personnel handing out sandwiches and water to the activists, who were wearing orange life vests.

Why has Great Thunberg said?

Thunberg, a climate campaigner, was among 12 activists aboard the Madleen, which set sail from Sicily a week ago. Along the way, the vessel had stopped on Thursday to rescue four migrants who had jumped overboard to avoid being detained by the Libyan coast guard.

Swede Greta Thunberg came to prominence as a teenage climate activist but lately has been condemning Israel's response to the 2023 Hamas attacks. Picture: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

“I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible,” Thunberg said in a pre-recorded message released after the ship was halted.

Who else was on board?

Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament who is of Palestinian descent, was also among the volunteers on board. She has been barred from entering Israel because of her opposition to Israeli policies toward the Palestinians.

She was among six French citizens aboard the boat. French President Emmanuel Macron asked Israel to allow them to return to France as soon as possible, his office said in a statement.

Adalah, a rights group in Israel that said it was representing the activists, said Israel had “no legal authority” to take over the ship because it was in international waters and because it was headed not to Israel but to the “territorial waters of the state of Palestine”.

“The arrest of the unarmed activists, who operated in a civilian manner to provide humanitarian aid, amounts to a serious breach of international law,” Adalah said in a statement.

Why is foreign aid into Gaza being blocked?

After a two-and-a-half-month total blockade aimed at pressuring Hamas, Israel started allowing some basic aid into Gaza last month, but humanitarian workers and experts have warned of famine unless the blockade is lifted and Israel ends its military offensive.

An attempt last month by Freedom Flotilla to reach Gaza by sea failed after another of the group’s vessels was attacked by two drones while sailing in international waters off Malta.

The group blamed Israel for the attack, which damaged the front section of the ship.

Israel and Egypt have imposed varying degrees of blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from importing arms, while critics say it amounts to collective punishment of Gaza’s Palestinian population.

Israel sealed Gaza off from all aid in the early days of the war ignited by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, but later relented under US pressure.

A Palestinian girl holds an empty pan at a hot meal distribution point in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. Picture: Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

In early March, shortly before Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas, the country again blocked all imports, including food, fuel and medicine.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the October 7 attack and abducted 251 hostages, more than half of whom have since been released in ceasefire agreements or other deals. Hamas is still holding 55 hostages, more than half of them believed to be dead.

Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which has said women and children make up most of the dead. It does not say whether those killed are civilians or combatants.

The war has destroyed vast areas of Gaza and displaced around 90 per cent of the territory’s population, leaving people there almost completely dependent on international aid. Efforts to broker another truce have been deadlocked for months.