Germany carnival crash: multiple people injured after car drives into crowd

Several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival procession in Germeny, police said.

Northern Hesse police said a large number of officers are at the scene in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles south-west of Berlin, and the driver was arrested.

Police said they could not immediately provide further details and urged people not to spread "unconfirmed reports" about the the incident, which happened early this afternoon.

They said there have been no reports of any deaths, and do not have a specific number of injuries yet.

It is too early to say what caused the car to crash into the crowd, according to officers.