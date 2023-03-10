Georgia’s unashamed u-turn on controversial bill is something to admire

In an era where the effect of protests on governments appear to be diminishing, it was refreshing to see Georgian authorities perform a clear and open u-turn following two days of demonstrations.

Georgian anti-government protesters rally outside the parliament as lawmakers vote to call off controversial "foreign agent" bill that sparked an international outcry and mass protests.

The ruling party, Georgian Dream, reversed its plans to introduce what has been dubbed a “Russian-style law” on “foreign influence” in the country – which has been widely condemned.

Under the proposed laws, non-government and media groups would be classed as "foreign agents" if they receive more than 20 per cent of their funds from abroad. Russia passed a similar law in 2012.

However, the party said it was pulling the bill "unconditionally", saying it wanted to reduce “confrontation” in society, following two nights of protests outside of parliament. It added it was responsible to “all” members of society, acknowledging opposition to its proposals – perhaps most notably from Georgia’s president, Salome Zurabishvili.

Demonstrators chanted “down with the Russian law”, as police confronted them with tear gas and water cannons. Now, however, all those arrested during the demonstrations have all been released.

Elsewhere, widespread protests have been quashed by governments.

The lengthy demonstrations following the 2020 elections in Belarus have affected no political change. In fact, hundreds of people are still political prisoners after taking part in street demonstrations against the government, ruled by dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

In Iran, demonstrations broke out last September after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in hospital after being arrested by Iran’s “morality police”, for an alleged hijab violation. People chanted anti-government slogans against the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has ruled the country since 1989. Protests continue, but little has changed.

Closer to home, protests against controversies such as the UK Government’s plans to send refugees to Rwanda have fallen on deaf ears, with the move only cancelled at the last minute due to a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

Georgian Dream has said it will not completely drop the bill, insisting that once the "emotional background subsides" it will try to explain its thinking behind the proposals.