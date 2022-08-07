East Brabant Police said in a tweet that a 65-year-old from Geldrop died “after being hit by a metal ball in use at a sporting event”.

A helicopter and other emergency services sent to the scene were unable to save the man, police said, adding that they are investigating.

Local broadcaster Omroep Brabant said it happened at the Open Highland Games at Geldrop Castle, and that the event was halted after the incident.

Highland Games competitors take part in events including throwing the caber and the hammer toss — throwing a metal ball attached to the end of a wooden handle.

What has local media reported?

Dutch media outlet Omroep Brabant quoted one visitor to the games: “The pendulum deflected, we saw the ball go over the hedge and then we heard a woman screaming very loudly.

"It wasn't a spectator...So he didn't see the ball coming at all.”