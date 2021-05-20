Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the ceasefire and said it was "mutual and unconditional".

The truce will begin at 2am local time on Friday (midnight UK time), according to Hamas, but Israel said the time was yet to be confirmed.

Black smoke billows after a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, early on May 12 picture: YOUSSEF MASSOUD/AFP via Getty Images

The call for ceasefire comes a day after US President Joe Biden told Netanyahu that he expects a "significant de-escalation" in the Gaza conflict.

It has been reported that at least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed in the 11 days of violence, while 12 in Israel have died.

