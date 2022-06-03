Garmisch-Partenkirchen train derailment: Three killed in train accident in Alps

A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany has left at least three people dead and dozens injured, authorities said.

By Angus Howarth
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 2:57 pm

The regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, according to federal police.

Three carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

The cause was not immediately clear.

The local government in Garmisch-Partenkirchen said that at least three people were killed, news agency dpa reported.

Sixty people were being treated for injuries, and 16 of them were seriously hurt.

It was not clear how many people were on the train at the time of the accident.

The line between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberau, north of the accident site, was closed.

At least three people were killed and several others injured as a train derailed near a Bavarian Alpine resort in southern Germany, police said. (Photo by NETWORK PICTURES / AFP)

The area is near the Austrian border.

Germany
