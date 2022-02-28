Ukraine-Russia conflict: Full asset freeze on all Russian banks within days as UK introduces tougher sanctions

Foreign secretary Liz Truss vowed that "Putin must lose" as she also announced a ruling to prevent Russian banks from clearing payments in Sterling.

Ms Truss said state-owned Sberbank would be hit with the sterling ban as soon as the powers come into force – but warned that the UK will have to undergo “economic hardship” as a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With over 50 per cent of Russian trade denominated in dollars or sterling, our co-ordinated action with the United States will damage Russia's ability to trade with the world," she said.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced tougher sanctions.

The Foreign Secretary also announced a full asset freeze on three further Russian banks - VEB, Sovcombank, Otkritie – and said Britain would target a “hit list” of oligarchs, focusing on “their houses, their yachts and every aspect of their lives”.

"We've already put in place the largest package of sanctions in our history,” she said. “But we are determined to go much much further. We want a situation where they can't access their funds, their trade can’t flow, their ships can't dock and their planes can't land.”

She added: "We will bring in a full asset freeze on all Russian banks in days, looking to co-ordinate with our allies.

"The UK and our allies will have to undergo some economic hardship as a result of our sanctions but our hardships are nothing compared to those endured by the people of Ukraine."

Ms Truss said the ban on UK exports to Russia will include high-end technological equipment such as marine and navigation equipment which "will blunt Russia's military industrial capabilities and act as a drag on Russia's economy for years to come".

The Treasury said it had targeted Russia's central bank with sanctions in a response co-ordinated with US and European allies.

The Foreign Secretary said the war could last "months and years", but vowed to Ukraine that the UK would "suffer economic sacrifices to support you, however long it takes".

The statement, delivered to the House of Commons, came as the The Foreign Office advised Britons against all travel to Russia because of the "lack of available flight options to return to the UK, and the increased volatility in the Russian economy".

Meanwhile, transport secretary Grant Shapps asked all UK ports to deny access to Russian flagged, registered or operated vessels.

With western sanctions biting, the Russian central bank was forced to sharply raise its key interest rate to save the rouble from collapse. The Russian currency slumped by 40 per cent in early trading.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.