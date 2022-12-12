Friend of Italian prime minister among three women killed in shooting in Rome cafe

A friend of newly-appointed Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni is among three women who were killed by a gunman in a Rome cafe where they were holding a meeting about the administration of a residential development.

Claudio Campiti, 57, was detained by police at the scene. It was said he was carrying his passport and €6,000 in cash in a backpack.

He is believed to have taken a weapon from the Tor di Quinto shooting range, before opening fire on the meeting after getting into an argument with some committee members of the Valleverde Consortium.

The women – Sabina Sperandio, 71, Elisabetta Silenzi, 55, and Nicoletta Golisano, 50 – died, while three other people were injured, including Ms Silenzi’s aunt. One of the injured is believed to be in a critical condition.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was a friend of one of the victims. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Ms Golisano is a friend of Ms Meloni, who paid tribute to her as a “happy and beautiful” person.

Mr Campiti is believed to be a member of the Valleverde Consortium – an urbanisation located in a residential tourist area that extends for about 25 hectares in the province of Rieti, on the ridge of a hill overlooking the Turano lake.

The consortium was set up in the 1970s in a development plan approved by the two municipalities to deal with the management and ordinary maintenance of roads, the sewage system, lighting, services and green areas. Most of the members live in Rome, although it is understood Mr Campiti lives in the region.

A witness told Italy’s La Republicca newspaper: “It was the end-of-year meeting of the condominium. At a certain moment this man, one of the [members of the group] named Claudio Campiti, entered, loaded his pistol and started shooting.”

Another said the gunman shouted “Mafia, I'll kill you all” after issuing other verbal threats to the committee members. One of the injured men, Silvio Paganini, is understood to have overpowered the gunman.

Ms Meloni said she would always remember her friend for being "happy and beautiful”.

"Nicoletta was a protective mother, a sincere and discreet friend, a woman strong and fragile at the same time," she wrote.

"But above all she was a professional with a sense of duty out of the ordinary … Nicoletta was my friend."

Ms Meloni added: "It's not right to die like that. Nicoletta was happy, and beautiful, in the red dress she bought for her 50th birthday party a few weeks ago. For me she will always be beautiful and happy like that.”

Italian media reports claimed Mr Campiti had written a long post against the consortium and condominiums in his blog. Local media claimed he applied for a gun licence two years ago, but was turned down by the local police due to his previous history of altercations with the Valleverde Consortium.

