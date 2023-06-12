Silvio Berlusconi was prime minister of Italy three times

Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister of Italy, has died aged 86.

Mr Berlusconi, who led the country on three separate terms in office, has been in hospital for the past two days after a period of ill health in recent months.

The media tycoon, who returned to the Senate at a general election last September, ten years after being banned from holding public office over a tax fraud conviction, was known for his notorious “bunga bunga” parties during his final term in office.

Silvio Berlusconi attends the first session of the 19th legislature at the Senate in Rome in October.