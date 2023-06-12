All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86

Silvio Berlusconi was prime minister of Italy three times
Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST
 Comment

Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister of Italy, has died aged 86.

Mr Berlusconi, who led the country on three separate terms in office, has been in hospital for the past two days after a period of ill health in recent months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The media tycoon, who returned to the Senate at a general election last September, ten years after being banned from holding public office over a tax fraud conviction, was known for his notorious “bunga bunga” parties during his final term in office.

Silvio Berlusconi attends the first session of the 19th legislature at the Senate in Rome in October.Silvio Berlusconi attends the first session of the 19th legislature at the Senate in Rome in October.
Silvio Berlusconi attends the first session of the 19th legislature at the Senate in Rome in October.

His Forza Italia party is a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.