Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister of Italy, has died aged 86.
Mr Berlusconi, who led the country on three separate terms in office, has been in hospital for the past two days after a period of ill health in recent months.
The media tycoon, who returned to the Senate at a general election last September, ten years after being banned from holding public office over a tax fraud conviction, was known for his notorious “bunga bunga” parties during his final term in office.
His Forza Italia party is a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition.