Former French President Jacques Chirac dies aged 86

Former French President Jacques Chirac, who saw his time after office marred by corruption scandals, has died aged 86, his family have confirmed.

Chirac, a former Mayor of Paris who served two terms as President of France between 1995 and 2007, was a controversial figure who dominated French political life for almost three decades as a senior politician in a number of roles, including Prime Minister.

After serving in the military, Chirac entered public life as a Gaullist politician who served as a junior minister in the late 60s before becoming Prime Minister in 1974 under then-President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing.

He was again made Prime Minister for a short spell in 1986, overlapping with his near 20 year tenure as Mayor of Paris.

His son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told The Associated Press that Chirac died Thursday "peacefully, among his loved ones."

He did not give a cause of death, though Chirac had had repeated health problems since leaving office in 2007.

Chirac was nicknamed "Le Bulldozer" early in his career for his determination and ambition and was seen as a standard bearer for global opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

In December of 2011, Chirac was found guilty and given a suspended sentence of two years for his part in a corruption scandal.