Footage shows Novak Djokovic’s father at pro-Russian demonstration in Australia

Footage has emerged showing Novak Djokovic’s father at a pro-Russian demonstration at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

A group gathered on the steps outside Rod Laver Arena following Djokovic’s quarter-final victory over Russian Andrey Rublev holding Russian flags, one of which bore the face of Vladimir Putin, and chanting “Serbia, Russia”.

And a post on a pro-Russian YouTube channel shows Srdjan Djokovic standing with a man holding the Putin flag and wearing a T-shirt with the pro-war Z symbol on it.

Djokovic Sr then makes a comment to the man, which is translated on the video as “long live the Russians”.

Tennis Australia said on Wednesday that four people had been questioned by police and evicted from the site over “inappropriate flags and symbols” and threatening security guards.

Many on social media questioned how such an event was able to take place so near to the Rod Laver Arena.

A new statement on Thursday said one of the quartet was “now assisting police with unrelated matters” and added that players and their teams have been reminded of tournament policy.

Russian and Belarusian flags were banned for the remainder of the event last week after a flag was displayed at a match between Russian and Ukrainian players.

The parents of Serbia's Novak Djokovic, father Srdjan Djokovic (L) and mother Dijana Djokovic, react after he beats Russia's Andrey Rublev in the men's singles quarter-final match on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2023. (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

The statement read: “Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt. We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies.”

Djokovic’s representatives have been approached for comment.