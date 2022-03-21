A China Eastern Airlines Airbus A330-243 is seen at gate at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on April 24, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Chinese state media is reporting that the flight crashed in a mountainous region.

The number of casualties is not yet known with state media reporting that rescue teams have been dispatched to the site.

Unverified footage on social media showed a densely wooded hillside in flames in Wuzhou province believed to be the downed plane.

Flight MU5735 was scheduled to leave Kunming at 13:15 and was en route to Guangzhou with flight tracking sites showing the plane was in the air for just over an hour.

The plane went down near Teng county in Wuzhou province.

According to FlightRadar24 data the flight of the aircraft ended at 14:22 local time, at an altitude of 3,225 ft.

According to the site, the plane went down from 29,100 feet (8870m) to 3,225 feet (980m) in just four minutes.

China Eastern’s website, mobile app and some of its social media platforms were turned to black and white in a sign of mourning.

An online report issued by Chinese state media read: “Currently a rescue team has assembled and is approaching

“The situation with casualties remains unclear.”

The crash was confirmed by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, which said there were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board.