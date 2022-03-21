Flight MU5735 left from Kunming Airport.

Chinese state media is reporting that the flight crashed in a mountainous region.

The number of casualties is not yet known with state media reporting that rescue teams have been dispatched to the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unverified footage on social media shows a showed a densely wooded hillside in flames in Wuzhou province believed to be the downed plane.

Flight MU5735 was scheduled to leave Kunming at 13:15 and was en route to Guangzhou with flight tracking sites showing the plane was in the air for just over an hour.

The plane went down near Teng county in Wuzhou province. Guangxi is a southern province neighbouring Guangzhou, a major city in the south-east.