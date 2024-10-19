Firebombs thrown at Japan’s ruling party HQ, incident at Prime Minister’s residence

A man has thrown several firebombs into the headquarters of Japan's ruling party in Tokyo , then crashed his car into the fencing of the prime minister's residence, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, later identified by police as Atsunobu Usuda , was arrested on the spot on charges of obstructing the performance of official duties, although additional charges can be added later. There were no reports of injuries.

Reports said five or six firebombs - reportedly Molotov cocktails - were thrown at the building, before the man tried to drive into the nearby grounds of the Premier’s Shigeru Ishiba's office, police said. After crashing the vehicle, the 49-year old man allegedly tried to throw what appeared to be a smoke bomb and he was then arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the motive for the attack was not immediately clear, reports said social media posts believed to be Usuda's showed him complaining about the amount of money required to run for office under Japanese law, implying he had political ambitions.

Police officers work near a vehicle, center, which was stuck against a barricade near the prime minister's office, background, in Tokyo (Pic: Kyodo News via AP)

The reports also quoted unidentified sources as saying Usuda had taken part in protests against nuclear plants.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has become increasingly unpopular with the public due to a ballooning financial scandal involving dubious funding and suspected tax evasion. The party declined to comment on Saturday's attack, referring all queries to the police.

Voting for the lower house of Parliament is set for October 27 . Some politicians lost the official backing of the ruling party but are running as independents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party recently chose a new leader, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba , hoping to present a new image, but polls show its popularity plummeting, although it is unclear whether it will lose its majority in the lower house in the election because of a splintered opposition. Some candidates have been heckled, which is relatively rare in Japanese culture.

The Liberal Democrats have ruled Japan almost continuously over recent decades. They are credited with leading the country as it became an economic powerhouse after the devastation of the Second World War.