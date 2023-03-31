Finland to become 31st member of Nato after Turkish parliament lifts block

Finland is set to join Nato after Turkey’s parliament voted to approve its membership – following almost a year of opposition to the move.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's government applied to join Nato last year.

Finland, which has a 832-mile border with Russia, applied to join the alliance, alongside Sweden, last May, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Support for joining Nato rocketed following the invasion, from one-third of Finns to almost 80 per cent.

One of Nato's founding principles is the principle of collective defence - meaning an attack on one member nation is treated as an attack on them all.

Russia has previously condemned Finland’s application.

Sweden’s application is still blocked by Turkey, which claims it is harbouring what it considers members of terrorist groups, after it allowed Kurdish militants to demonstrate in Stockholm. It said, however that Finland had tken "authentic and concrete steps" on Turkish security.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter: "I look forward to raising Finland's flag at Nato HQ in the coming days. Together we are stronger and safer."