Finland named happiest place in the world as UK just makes top 20

Finland may boast long, dark winters like Scotland, but that hasn’t stopped it being named the happiest place in the world.

The Scandinavian nation knocked Norway from top spot in the United Nations’ World Happiness Report.

The UK remained ranked in 19th spot – just one behind the United States, which slipped four places compared to last year.

Burundi was the least happy, taking over from the Central African Republic.

A total of 156 countries were ranked by their happiness levels.

The World Happiness Report measures “subjective well-being” – how happy people feel they are and why.

The annual report published by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network also evaluated 117 countries by the happiness and well-being of their immigrants for the first time.

Nordic countries regularly appear in the top five, while war-hit countries and a number in sub-Saharan Africa regularly appear in the bottom five.

Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland were the other countries in the top five.

Togo was the year’s greatest climber, rising 17 places, while the biggest loser was Venezuela, which plummeted 20 places to 102nd spot.

The Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia rounded out the top ten.

