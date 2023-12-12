Fashion retailer Zara pulls ad campaign criticised as ‘reminiscent of Gaza’

Zara says the adverts were created weeks before the 7 October attacks

Fashion retailer Zara has pulled an advert which some customers complained used imagery which resembled photographs coming out of war-hit Gaza.

Zara said it regretted a "misunderstanding" about the pictures, saying some customers "saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created".

The hashtag #BoycottZara began trending on X last week after social media users pointed out that the campaign, which showed the model holding a mannequin wrapped in what appears to be white plastic against a background of cracked stones, damaged statues and broken plasterboard, was “reminiscent” of traditional Muslim burial rituals, when a body is wrapped in a white sheet. Many images from Gaza have shown grieving Gazans holding the bodies of their dead relatives – often children – wrapped in white.

Zara said the ad campaign had been conceived in July and photographed in September – weeks before the 7 October attacks on Israel and the ensuing Israeli bombing of Gaza.

The Advertising Standards Authority said it had received 50 complaints about the ad, called "The Jacket", for Zara’s Atelier collection.

Zara said: "Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created.

"Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone."

It said the campaign presented "a series of images of unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio and was created with the sole purpose of showcasing craftmade garments in an artistic context".

Separately, Puma said it was ending its sponsorship of Israel’s national football team, which it has held since 2018. It said the move, planned since last year, is unrelated to boycott calls against it relating to the conflict in Gaza.

A Puma spokesperson said the company’s contracts with several football federations, including Serbia, as well as Israel, were due to expire in 2024 and would not be renewed.