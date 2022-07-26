Why is Eurovision 2023 being hosted by Britain?

Ukraine won the right to host Eurovision in 2023 after their group Kalush Orchestra won the contest in May. While Britain, represented by Sam Ryder’s “SPACE MAN” came in second place.

Event organisers concluded it would be impossible to host the event in Ukraine - due to the ongoing war with Russia - so Britain was chosen to be the new host.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said that “regrettably, next year’s event could not be held in Ukraine for safety and security reasons.”

Sam Ryder posting on Twitter expressed his support for Ukrainians and to honour their victory.

“It’s Ukraine’s party, we’re just inviting them to throw it at our house", he said, making it clear that he wants the 2023 contest to be all about the worthy winners.

How to buy Eurovision 2023 tickets?

Ticket details have yet to be announced however sales are expected to begin late 2022.

Tickets “usually go out early the same year or late the year before the contest”, according to Eurovision World.

This depends on several factors including the ticket agency, the venue, and the show production itself.

The outlet confirmed that in the past tickets were sold in batches and have been available for nine shows - three live shows, and six rehearsals.

Eurovision 2022 saw tickets become available on April 7, while the Grand Final took place in May.

Will Eurovision 2023 tickets be expensive?

Eurovision tickets are always most expensive for the Grand Final live shows, but prices vary over the years.

According to Eurovision World, tickets in 2022 cost between 10 - 350 euros, while prices for the 2019 contest were between 183 - 415 euros.

In 2018, some tickets were available for as little as 5 euros (but cost up to 299).

Where will Eurovision 2023 be hosted?

The UK has already been confirmed to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

It will be the ninth time that the UK has hosted the contest - more than any other host of all time.

The EBU said: “The BBC has staged the Eurovision Song Contest more times than any other broadcaster, hosting in London in 1960, 1963, 1968 and 1977, Edinburgh in 1972, Brighton in 1974, Harrogate in 1982 and Birmingham in 1998.”

According to EBU, a “bidding process” to select the host city will take place this week.

Which UK city could host Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision organisers said that the host city must be able to accommodate roughly 10,000 guests, have an international airport nearby, and have sufficient accommodation for roughly 2,000 journalists, spectators, and delegates.

The UK has many cities with suitable arenas, accommodation, and transport links, including (but not limited to):

Glasgow: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said “I can think of a perfect venue on the banks of the River Clyde!” Reportedly suggesting Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena.

Aberdeen: Six Aberdeen MSPs and MPs sent a letter to BBC Director General Tim Davie, they said it was “perfectly placed in terms of infrastructure, cultural offering and sheer enthusiasm to hold the event.”

Belfast: Councillor Séamas de Faoite tweeted that he would encourage the council leader to enter the bid, he said: “As a Unesco City of Music we've already demonstrated we know how to use music to bring people together.”

Cardiff: MP for Cardiff West, Kevin Brennan, wrote on Twitter: “Clearly Eurovision should be held at the Principality Stadium (roof closed) Cardiff with 70,000 partygoers - no brainer.”

Many more cities in England have expressed their interest in entering the bidding, including London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool and Brighton.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, tweeted that the city was “ready to step up and support Ukraine by hosting a contest that pays tribute to and honours the Ukrainian people, and also celebrates the very best of Britain too.”

When will the Eurovision 2023 dates be announced?