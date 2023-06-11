All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election

Egypt boat fire: Three Britons missing as 12 rescued after boat fire in Egypt

The boat left Port Ghalib on Tuesday and was due to return on Sunday
By Gwyn Wright
Published 11th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST
Twelve other Britons are said to have been rescued from the boatTwelve other Britons are said to have been rescued from the boat
Twelve other Britons are said to have been rescued from the boat

Three Britons are missing after a boat carrying tourists burst into flames in the Red Sea off Egypt, according to reports.

Twelve other Britons are said to have been rescued from the boat, off the coast of Marsa Alam.

A total of 29 people were reportedly on board.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boat left Port Ghalib on Tuesday and was due to return on Sunday, reports say.

The Foreign Office is supporting British nationals involved.

A spokesperson said: “We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam, and are supporting British nationals involved.”

Related topics:Egypt