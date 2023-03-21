All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
1 hour ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
3 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
3 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
7 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
9 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Earthquake measuring 6.5 hits Afghanistan and Pakistan

An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude has hit Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:26 GMT
 Comment
The epicentre of the earthquake is believed to be in Afghanistan.
The epicentre of the earthquake is believed to be in Afghanistan.
The epicentre of the earthquake is believed to be in Afghanistan.

Shocks were felt across the region, with people in India, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan also reporting the quake.

This comes just a month after an earthquake of 7.8 on the Richter scale hit Turkey and northern Syria, killing tens of thousands of people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is not known whether there have been casualties in Afghanistan – which is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis – and Pakistan.

The epicentre is believed to be around 40 km from Jurm in Afghanistan, close to the Pakistan border.

One twitter user in India, @nrjaishankar, wrote: “Was in 9th floor and in my life felt for the first time what a tremor can do...shaking lights moving bed…Literally felt the force in Gurgaon. Prayers for the safety of northwestern people of Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

AfghanistanPakistanIndiaChina
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.