An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude has hit Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The epicentre of the earthquake is believed to be in Afghanistan.

Shocks were felt across the region, with people in India, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan also reporting the quake.

This comes just a month after an earthquake of 7.8 on the Richter scale hit Turkey and northern Syria, killing tens of thousands of people.

It is not known whether there have been casualties in Afghanistan – which is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis – and Pakistan.

The epicentre is believed to be around 40 km from Jurm in Afghanistan, close to the Pakistan border.